WATCH | Mitchell Starc Clean Bowls Ben Stokes With a Jaffa During 1st Ashes Test in Perth

Ashes 2025: Mitchell Starc was unstoppable on the opening day of the first Ashes Test on Friday in Perth. After picking up three top-order batters in the first session, Starc came back after lunch to pick up another one. He clean bowled England captain Ben Stokes with an absolute jaffa. The ball pitched slightly outside off-stump and then swung back in to go through the bat and pad of Stokes and rattle the stumps. Stokes was looking to drive it on the up but missed it completely and was on the floor in utter disbelief. Starc started celebrating as if there was no tomorrow and that shows the importance of the wicket. Here is how Starc cleaned up Stokes.

WATCH VIDEO

Stokes perished for six off 12 balls. Even during his stay in the middle, he did not look comfortable which is concerning from an English point of view.

The wicket of Stokes was Starc's fourth. England find themselves absolutely on the backfoot in the first day of the opening Test.

Advertisement

Sensational Starc

During the day's play, Starc also reached a special milestone when he picked up the wicket of Joe Root for a duck. It was Starc's 100th Ashes wicket and by getting there, he became the first Australian pacer to do so and the 21st bowler and first left-arm pacer to take 10 or more wickets in the history of Ashes series.

Advertisement