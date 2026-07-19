England Seal ODI Series Against India Despite Rohit Sharma's Maiden Hundred At Lord's

Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell shared a 192-run opening stand as England scored 387-3 and beat India by 27 runs in a high-scoring third ODI at Lord’s on Sunday to win the cricket series 2-1.

England and India piled up a jumbo-sized 747 runs between them as the visitors’ defiant chase finished on 360-7.

Duckett scored 141 in 135 deliveries, and Bethell scored almost a run-a-ball 91. Cricket website Cricinfo said it was the highest England partnership, for any wicket, against India in men’s one-day internationals.

Joe Root again impressed with a 48-ball 74 not out and Jos Buttler needed only 13 balls for his undefeated 41, with four fours and three sixes, as England amassed the highest ODI total at Lord’s.

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India openers Rohit Sharma (138) and captain Shubman Gill (77) put on 147 just before the halfway stage of the innings, but the run rate proved too tough a challenge despite Virat Kohli scoring 74 in 60 balls, including three sixes.

England had not previously beaten India in a bilateral ODI series since 2018. England lost the opener at Edgbaston but bounced back in Cardiff.

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