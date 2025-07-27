England Stare At Possible Setback Prior To Day 5 Of Old Trafford Test, Assistant Coach Marcus Trescothick Shares Worrying Update About Ben Stokes

IND vs ENG: The fifth day of the Old Trafford Test will decide the fate of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. England are staring at a possible series win, whereas India have shown great determination, and they might play for a draw on the final day. England are 2-1 up in the series, and if India manage to draw the Manchester Test, they will be in a good position to level the series in the next match that is to be played at the Oval.

Marcus Trescothick Drops Worrying Update About Ben Stokes

English skipper Ben Stokes has been England's top performer in the Manchester Test. Stokes claimed a fifer with the ball in the first innings and also scored his 14th Test ton while batting on the fourth day. Stokes has had a longstanding battle with injuries, and the workload on him has been nothing but immense.

The English captain looked in some discomfort during the last two sessions on the fourth day of the Manchester Test. After the completion of the fourth day's play, England's assistant coach Marcus Trescothick shared an update on Ben Stokes' fitness, and it did not sound very promising.

"Ben Stokes is a bit stiff and sore. He has had quite a bit of workload in the last few weeks. We hope that with another night's rest and a bit more physiotherapy overnight, he will be back tomorrow," said Trescothick after stumps on day four.

Fate Of The Series On The Line In Manchester

England haven't defeated India in a Test series since 2018. The last time India visited England, the series ended in a 2-2 draw, and England will be well aware of this fact. On the other hand, India too haven't won a Test series on English soil since 2008.