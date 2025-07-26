IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes Achieves Major Career Milestone, Joins Sir Garfield Sobers And Jacques Kallis In Illustrious List

Updated 26 July 2025 at 17:52 IST
IND vs ENG: England have completely dominated India in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. As compared to how the first three Test matches turned out to be, India looked like a completely different side in the ongoing Test match that is being played at Manchester. The Indian bowlers looked completely toothless, but nothing should be taken away from the English batters who were on the top of their game in the first innings.
Courtesy of his herculean effort in Manchester, Ben Stokes has become only the third all-rounder in Test cricket history to score 7000 runs and claim 200 wickets in the longest format of the game. Stokes joins the list that features two greatest all-rounders that the game has ever seen, Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis. As soon as Stokes reached his century, he doubled the celebrations as he achieved this milestone with a towering six.
Stokes also claimed a fifer in the ongoing Manchester Test and became only the fifth captain in the history of Test cricket to score 100+ runs and take 5 wickets in the same Test match.
This is the first time in 77 years that England's top four scored 70+ runs in a Test match. Zak Crawley (84), Ben Duckett (94), Ollie Pope (71), and Joe Root (150) helped England amass a total of 669 runs in the first innings of the fourth Test. England took a lead of 311 runs in the first innings and pushed India on the backfoot. England are not only 2-1 up in the series, but they are also firm favourites to win the fourth Test.
