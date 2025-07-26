IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes Achieves Major Career Milestone, Joins Sir Garfield Sobers And Jacques Kallis In Illustrious List

IND vs ENG: England have completely dominated India in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. As compared to how the first three Test matches turned out to be, India looked like a completely different side in the ongoing Test match that is being played at Manchester. The Indian bowlers looked completely toothless, but nothing should be taken away from the English batters who were on the top of their game in the first innings.

Ben Stokes Creates History in Manchester

Courtesy of his herculean effort in Manchester, Ben Stokes has become only the third all-rounder in Test cricket history to score 7000 runs and claim 200 wickets in the longest format of the game. Stokes joins the list that features two greatest all-rounders that the game has ever seen, Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis. As soon as Stokes reached his century, he doubled the celebrations as he achieved this milestone with a towering six.

Stokes also claimed a fifer in the ongoing Manchester Test and became only the fifth captain in the history of Test cricket to score 100+ runs and take 5 wickets in the same Test match.

List of Captains to Take a Fifer and 100+ Runs in Test Matches

Denis Atkinson: 219 runs and 5/58 for West Indies vs Australia in 1955

219 runs and 5/58 for West Indies vs Australia in 1955 Garry Sobers: 174 runs and 5/41 for West Indies vs England in 1966

174 runs and 5/41 for West Indies vs England in 1966 Mushtaq Mohammad: 121 runs and 5/28 for Pakistan vs West Indies in 1977

121 runs and 5/28 for Pakistan vs West Indies in 1977 Imran Khan: 117 runs and 6/98, 5/82 for Pakistan vs India in 1983

117 runs and 6/98, 5/82 for Pakistan vs India in 1983 Ben Stokes: 141 runs and 5/72 for England vs India in 2025

England Shatter 77-Year-Old Record