Rishabh Pant's Fiery Cameo Forces KL Rahul to Fold Hands, Bow Down After Day 1 at Leeds | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill hit hundreds on the first day of the first Test at Headingley on Friday to put India in total command of the game. But, it was Rishabh Pant's audacious cameo at the back end of the day that grabbed all the attention. Pant was bold right from the start as he danced down to English pacers at will and treated them like club bowlers. Pant remained unbeaten on 57* off 96 balls.

His innings had a six and six fours. But the moment to savour came when Pant was entering the dressing room after the day's play. KL Rahul was there with folded hands to welcome Pant. Rahul also bowed down when Pant came close to him.

Meanwhile, India are 351 for three at stumps on Day 1. It was a day that belonged to India completely. Mind you, Team India is in transition and hence such a performance is bound to give confidence to the youngsters. Jaiswal and Gill were flawless throughout their stay, while Rahul would feel unlucky that he perished for 42 after doing all the hardwork and getting set. The England bowlers bowled well, but were not getting the wickets. The pitch seemed to have eased out after the first hour and the Indian batters took full toll of it.

What to Expect on Day 2

With India in a commanding position, they would need to bat well in the first session on the second day. Only if they manage to lose merely one wicket or at best - two can they plan what to do next.