Sanjay Manjrekar Indirectly Unleashes Stinging Critique On Virat Kohli While On Air During Headingley Test: 'A Former Batter Would've Got Himself In Trouble'

ENG vs IND 1st Test: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar delivered a veiled dig during his commentary duties on day one of the Headingley Test. The former cricketer made an indirect jibe towards Virat Kohli by highlighting his outside-off issues while being live on air. Manjrekar's blatant jab during the broadcast was well-noticed.

Sanjay Manjrekar Launches An Indirect Dig On Virat Kohli

The Indian Cricket Team, led by Shubman Gill, has had a fabulous start to their England tour. A strong opening from Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul set the tone as they kept their calm under pressure while going head-to-head against the English bowling attack. The Indian side has started really well without R Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as they become an early problem for the side.

Sanjay Manjrekar, who is in the commentary duties for the Headingley Test, was seen applauding the cautious approach by KL and Yashasvi. But when Rahul left a wide length outside off in the 21st over, Manjrekar invoked a strong response, which is being touted as an indirect dig on Virat Kohli.

"So a lot of what you're seeing is being created by these two batters, and my hat's off to them. We know of a former batter who would have gone after that delivery and got himself into trouble. But not these two," Sanjay Manjrekar said while being live on the air during the day one broadcast.

How Is Virat Kohli Related To All Of This?

Virat Kohli's outside-off issues were blatantly utilized by the Australian bowlers during the Border Gavaskar Trophy. In the eight appearances in the five-match Test series, Kohli was dismissed similarly, and the Aussie bowlers made use of his weakness to its full extent to tame him down. Virat has been troubled by this weakness throughout his career. While Mnjrekar did not directly mention him, it is evident that his comments were regarding Kohli's weakness.