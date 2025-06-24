'Virat Retired, But Your Obsession...': Sanjay Manjrekar Trolled For Taking Cheeky Jibe at Kohli

England vs India: Just ahead of the England tour, former India captain Virat Kohli announced his retirement from red-ball cricket and that stunned most. Weeks after that call from Kohli, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has taken an indirect dig at him. Claiming that cricket is the No. 1 sport in India, Manjrekar asked what after Kohli. Manjrekar went onto hashtag the names of players who he thinks have taken over from Kohli. He named Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

The point is, fans are finding Manjrekar's mention of Kohli unnecessary.

'What after Virat' is an irrational fear'

"Cricket is a by far the no 1 sport in India. There is tremendous incentive for young kids to take up cricket. Hence 'What after fab 4, or what after Virat' is an irrational fear," Manjrekar wrote on X.

Here is how fans ripped Manjrekar apart for making an unnecessary comment on Kohli.

Kohli - The Modern Master

Kohli's retirement may not have been the best - in terms of timing, but there is no denying the fact that he is arguably the best red-ball batter of the generation.