'Boycott Ishan Kishan': India Star Cricketer Hugging Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas in County Cricket Draws Mixed Reactions

Ishan Kishan may not be representing India currently, but he too is in the United Kingdom. Kishan is playing for Nottinghamshire in County cricket. What is making headlines is the presence of a Pakistani cricketer in the team. Mohammad Abbas, moved to Nottinghamshire after a long stint with Hampshire. And in a rare occasion, the world got to see an Indian cricketer hug his Pakistani counterpart. The incident took place when Abbas dismissed Yorkshire opener Adam Lyth for a golden duck. The wicket also gave Nottinghamshire the perfect start.

Lyth edged it straight to Kishan, who caught it easily. It was a regulation catch for Kishan. After the wicket, Kishan and Abbas celebrated it and send internet into a frenzy. While most fans found this to be a heartwarming moment, some fans took objection to it. Here are some of the fans reactions.

‘Boycott Kishan’

Kishan Shines With The Bat

Kishan is not a part of the national team now, but he sent a strong reminder to the BCCI selectors with a good knock in the ongoing County season. He hit 87 off 98 balls to put Nottinghamshire in a position of strength.

With such scores, Kishan would look to make a strong case for himself in front of selectors.