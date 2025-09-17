England vs Ireland T20Is: From Squads, Fixtures To Live Streaming, Here's All You Need To Know About ENG vs IRE Series

Young Jacob Bethell is all set to lead England in a three-match T20I series against Ireland. Paul Stirling, on the other hand, has been bestowed with the responsibility to lead Ireland. England recently breached the 300-run mark against South Africa and Ireland will be wary of the threat that Bethell's team possesses. England have roped in new faces in their squad and they will have a chance of giving their best in the series which is also a preparatory camp for the World T20 that will be played next year.

Jordan Cox, who was absolutely phenomenal for the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, has been included in the squad. Cox was the leading run-getter in the tournament with 367 runs and he was also awarded with the Most Valuable Player. As England gear up to take on Ireland, here's everything you need to know about the England vs Ireland series.

England vs Ireland: Here's A Look At The Fixtures

September 17, 2025: 1st T20I at The Village, Dublin

1st T20I at The Village, Dublin September 19, 2025: 2nd T20I at The Village, Dublin

2nd T20I at The Village, Dublin September 21, 2025: 3rd T20I at The Village, Dublin

England vs Ireland: A Look At The Head-To-Head Record

England and Ireland have come face-to-face only two times in the T20I format. Both the times England and Ireland have faced each other have been in ICC tournaments. The first time England faced Ireland in a T20I format was in T20 World Cup 2010 which ended as a no result. The second time both these teams came face-to-face with each other was in 2022 where Ireland outplayed England by 5 runs (DLS).

England vs Ireland: Here Are The Squads

Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neil, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Paul Stirling (captain), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Barry McCarthy, Jordan Neil, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young England: Jacob Bethell (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran

England vs Ireland: Here's How To Live Stream The Series And Watch The Live Telecast