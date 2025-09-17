IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI

India take on Australia in the second ODI | Image: X/@BCCIWomen

With the ICC Women's ODI World Cup fast approaching, Harmanpreet Kaur's India and Australia's Alyssa Healy are all set to lock horns in the second One Day International of this three-match series. Australia proved to be too good for hosts, India, in the first match of the series. The reigning world champions defeated India by eight wickets to go 1-0 up in the series. The Aussies will now look to outplay India in the second ODI and take an unassailable lead of 2-0.

Phoebe Litchfield (88 runs off 80 balls) and Beth Mooney (77* runs off 74 balls) guided Australia to an eight-wicket victory as they comfortably chased down over 280 runs with more than 30 balls remaining. India will now walk in the second ODI with an intention to nullify Australia's lead in the series.

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, September 17

At what time will the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match get underway?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match will get underway at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match will take place at the New Chandigarh Stadium

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match in India?

The live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match in India?

The live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

