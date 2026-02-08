England vs Nepal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ENG vs NEP T20 World Cup 2026 Match In India?

England will take on Nepal at Wankhede Stadium in a Group C encounter in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Three Lions have a very strong squad at their disposal and will definitely fancy a winning start to the showpiece event.

England vs Nepal, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When Will The England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match Take Place?

The England vs Nepal T20 World Cup Group-Stage match will take place on Sunday, February 08.

Where Will The England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match Take Place?

Advertisement

The England vs Nepal T20 World Cup Group-Stage match will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At What Time Will The England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match Start?

Advertisement

The England vs Nepal T20 World Cup Group-Stage match will start at 3 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

How To Watch The Live Telecast Of England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match In India?

The live telecast of the England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Match In India?