England vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 2nd T20I Match Live In India?

England will take on South Africa in a 2nd T20I match on Friday | Image: AP

After a rain-dampened 1st T20I, England will hope for some luck when they host South Africa in the second match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

South Africa were put to bat first and managed to score 97 runs at the loss of five wickets when heavy rain put a halt to the game. Heavy downpour set up a revised target of 69 in five overs. Jos Buttler looked confident with an 11-ball 25, but captain Harry Brook and Phil Salt registered ducks to complicate England's situation. Sam Curran have England a glimmer of hope with a six on the first ball, but the Proteas went on to hold their nerve and won the match by 14 runs.

England saved themselves from being whitewashed in the ODI series and now will have a tough task to cut out in the 2nd T20I.

England vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details

When will the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I match be played?

The England vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played on Friday, September 12.

At what time will the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I match get underway?

The England vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will get underway at 11 PM IST.

Where will the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I match be played?

The England vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will take place at Old Trafford Cricket Stadium, Manchester.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I match in India?

The live telecast of the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa 2nd T20I match in India?