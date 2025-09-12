Sourav Ganguly Returns To Cricket Administration, To Be Present At BCCI AGM As CAB Representative: Report

Sourav Ganguly's return to cricket administration is expected to start on September 28. The former Indian captain will represent the Cricket Association of Bengal at the BCCI's Annual General Meeting this month.

Sourav Ganguly To Represent CAB At BCCI AGM

BCCI mandated September 12 as the last date for the state associations to enlist their representatives for the BCCI AGM slated to be held in Mumbai. Sourav is also expected to replace his brother Snehasish Ganguly as the next CAB president. Snehasish cannot continue in the post as per the Lodha Committee recommendation and needs to have a cooling-off period after being in charge for almost six years.

As per reports, CAB called an emergency meeting of the Apex Committee, and Sourav's name has been unanimously selected by the members. A number of agendas, including the upcoming BCCI elections, will be discussed in the BCCI AGM. Elections are poised to be held on September 28, which will determine the next president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer for the cricket board. On September 23, the names of the presidential candidates are likely to be announced.

Sachin Tendulkar Refutes BCCI Presidential Rumours

After Roger Binny's departure as BCCI president, speculations have been rife about the selection of the next BCCI president. Sachin Tendulkar's name was linked with the presidential role, but the former Indian cricketer issued a statement denying all the reports.

"It has come to our attention that certain reports and rumours have been circulating regarding Mr. Sachin Tendulkar being considered, or nominated, for the position of President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"We wish to categorically state that no such development has taken place.

“We urge all concerned to refrain from giving credence to unfounded speculations.”