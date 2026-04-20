Ex-Afghanistan Fast Bowler Shapoor Zadran Fights For Life In Delhi Hospital, Diagnosed By Rare Medical Condition

Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran is fighting for life in the ICU of a Delhi Hospital. As per ESPN Cricinfo, Zadran has been diagnosed with a rare medical condition, Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) and he was admitted to the hospital in January.

Shapoor Zadran Diagnosed With Rare Medical Condition

Zadran has a stage four HLH, which predominantly occurs in Children. But adults with a previous cancer history can also be vulnerable to the disease. The patient experiences severe hyperinflammation caused by an overactive immune system, which in turn damages vital tissues and organs, including the bone marrow, liver, spleen, and lymph nodes as it stands. Help from Rashid Khan and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman Mirwais Ashraf led to a quick approval of visa proceedings.

ESPN Cricinfo revealed Ashraf had a conversation with ICC chairman Jay Shah regarding Zadran. Rashid also sought help from his contacts, as he has been playing for various Indian franchises in T20 leagues across the world. His brother Ghamai told ESPN Cricinfo, “It was a very serious infection

“His whole body was full of the infection including TB (tuberculosis). It also spread to his brain, which was revealed after MRI and CT scan.”

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He further stated, “The doctor said we could drop in for the check-ups frequently. He [Shapoor] was feeling good for about 20 days before he got the infection again. Then we admitted him to the hospital [again]."

Zadran underwent a bone marrow test last month, which revealed the extent of his condition. A lot of Afghan cricketers, including the likes of Allah Ghazanfar and Hashmatullah Shahidi, have checked on the player from time to time.

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Who IS Shapoor Zadran?