Varun Chakravarthy Reveals Emotional Outburst After KKR Record First IPL 2026 Win: 'I Could See Tears In The Dressing Room'

KKR finally ended their prolonged drought in IPL 2026 after they defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets at Eden Gardens on Sunday. A brilliant stand between Anukul Roy and Rinku Singh propelled the IPL 2024 champions towards their first win. Ajinkya Rahane and Co. now need to maintain their momentum as they face Lucknow Super Giants on April 26.

Varun Chakravarathy Reveals Emotional Outburst In KKR Dressing Room

Varun Chakravarthy had faced immense scrutiny this campaign for not backing his team with his bowling. The mystery spinner had been kept quiet by the batters as he failed to hit his rhythm in the last five matches. But he looked comfortable in bowling on a slowish Eden Gardens pitch, which offered turn, and batters found it difficult to play strokes fluently.

After the match, the spinner revealed that there was an emotional outburst in the dressing room as he saw tears in some of the players' eyes, which he didn't witness after they lifted the title in 2024.\

He told reporters, "Yes, there could be many reasons because we haven’t been winning, and there is a lot of outside noise. But, we turned up today, to be the better side today and won the match. There are many areas to improve for sure because we started this tournament with several injuries that affected us even before it began.

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"I would like to give credit to the coaches, especially head coach Abhishek Nayar. Taking up a team in such conditions requires a lot of courage. He has taken the team from a very tough situation, so it will take time to build. Slowly, step by step, with small wins, we will get back on track.

“This win is very significant—I could see tears in the dressing room today, something we didn’t even see in 2024 when we won the IPL.”

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