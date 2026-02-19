Ex-Australia Skipper Makes Bombshell Claim on Glenn Maxwell's Future After Flop Outing In T20 WC

Glenn Maxwell leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia in Pallekele | Image: AP

Former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting has claimed that the road is nearing an end for Glenn Maxwell following the all-rounder's abominable outing in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Cricket Australia crashed and burned in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 after being defeated by Zimbabwe and also being knocked out of the tournament in the group stage.

The former champions' early exit sparked immense chatter, with fans and critics pondering what went wrong for the cricketing heavyweights.

Ricky Ponting Makes Bombshell Claim on Glenn Maxwell's Future

Ricky Ponting was brutally honest about Glenn Maxwell's prospects of featuring in the next edition of the T20 World Cup in 2028. Australia and New Zealand are supposed to host the future T20 WC.

"Glenn Maxwell, I don't think will be there. I think it looks to me like his career is coming towards an end," Ricky Ponting said during an appearance on the ICC Review.

The T20 World Cup 2026 was an upsetting affair for Glenn Maxwell. In the three matches he had for Australia, the all-rounder scored nine against Ireland, 31 against Zimbabwe in Colombo and 22 runs against Sri Lanka in Kandy.

Maxwell's only decent outing was against Zimbabwe, where he got some successful reverse sweep shots and also picked up a wicket with the ball. But Zimbabwe shockingly humbled Australia during the fixture.

Cricket Australia Gets Humbled In T20 World Cup 2026

Ricky Ponting also opened up about the future of Australia's T20I team, signalling which of the current squad members would remain as part of the next T20 World Cup in 2028

The former Aussie skipper believes Mitchell Marsh is expected to hang around for the next edition. Even Travis Head and Josh Inglis would be there in the team.

Ponting added that Cameron Green may also be a part of the future T20I team, given his form. He added that star cricketers like Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, and Cooper Connolly would be there as well.