Tilak Varma Under Fire For Sluggish Knock Against Netherlands in T20 World Cup: 'I Had Certain Expectations'

Tilak Varma uses a towel in the field during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka | Image: AP

Team India cricketer Tilak Varma was recently criticised for his slow outing in the T20 World Cup group-stage match against the Netherlands. A former cricketer expressed that he had certain expectations from the swashbuckling Indian cricketer.

Tilak Varma stepped into the number three spot for the Indian cricket team in T20I cricket and made a smashing impact with his presence. The young cricketer became a T20I mainstay for his swashbuckling skills under pressure.

However, Tilak could make an impact during India's recent match against the Netherlands. While the Men in Blue won the match, batting seemed to be an issue for the side.

Tilak Varma's Cautious Innings Draw Backlash in T20 World Cup

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan expressed that he had certain expectations from Tilak Varma and that he expected more from him in Ahmedabad when Team India faced the Netherlands.

Pathan added that Tilak's strike rate could have been better as the pitch conditions were more suitable for batters.

“As far as Tilak’s batting is concerned, I had certain expectations. The way he was batting in Sri Lanka, you could see that he was playing with awareness and responsibility. Ishan Kishan was scoring quickly, so Tilak was batting at around a strike rate of 100 because he did not want to lose his wicket.

"However, in Ahmedabad, I expected more from Tilak Varma. His strike rate should have been better because the pitch was better. That is something he will need to focus on,” Irfan Pathan said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

Tilak Varma May Step Up In India's Super 8 Challenge

Tilak Varma stepped in as Virat Kohli's replacement for Team India in the T20I set-up. He has been a solid performer and the team's ultimate rescue man in times of crisis.

The Indian batter was the brightest star in the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final. The Men in Blue lost crucial wickets during the chase, but Tilak stood tall, helping India push through the finish line and securing a historic victory over their arch-rivals.