Ex-Cricketer Issues Warning To Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights: 'Massive Problem'

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India clinched a convincing win over Scott Edwards’ Netherlands in the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2026, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 17.

Shivam Dube was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance. He smashed 66 runs off 31 balls at a strike rate of 212.90, hitting four fours and six sixes. With the ball, the all-rounder also claimed two wickets in his three-over spell.

The Men in Blue maintained their unbeaten streak and head into the Super Eights with four wins from four matches. India was placed in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside Pakistan, the United States of America, the Netherlands, and Namibia.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side topped the group with eight points and a net run rate of +2.500.

Former Cricketer Questions India's Performance In T20 World Cup 2026

Despite India’s unbeaten run in the tournament, former cricketer Varun Aaron expressed concerns about their fielding.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Aaron gave a blunt assessment of India’s performance, stating that the team has been the worst catching side over the past 12 months. He noted that their catching percentage is below 70 and that players drop at least two to three catches in every game.

“Massive problem. India is by far the worst catching team in the last 12 months or maybe 18 months. Their catching percentage is below 70. Every match they drop at least 2-3 catches. I just hope that they don’t drop important catches come the Super 8 and the semifinals,” Aaron said.

India To Face South Africa In Upcoming Fixture