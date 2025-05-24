Ex-Cricketer Opens Up On Team India's Transition Phase Ahead Of England Tour, Predicts Big For Shubman Gill And Co

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Shubman Gill as Team India's new Test captain while announcing the 18-member squad for the upcoming tour of England.

Following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket, the BCCI had a headache to find their replacement in the squad.

Ajit Agarkar Reveals 18-Member Squad For England Tour

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar attended the press conference on Saturday, May 24th, to announce the squad.

Many cricketers such as Sai Sudharsan, and Arshdeep Singh, received their maiden Test call-up. Meanwhile, BCCI also rewarded Karun Nair for his stunning performance in domestic cricket, by adding him to the 18-member squad for the England tour.

Sanjay Bangar Predicts Big For Team India In England Tour

While speaking on JioHotstar, former cricketer Sanjay Bangar said that if Team India manage to win the upcoming Test series against England, it will be a great start for Shubman Gill's captaincy.

The former Indian player is hopeful that the Shubman Gill-led side can clinch the series.

“If this group of players manages to win a Test series in England, I think that’s going to be a great start for his [Gill’s] leadership tenure. The calls that have been taken will be vindicated if the tour goes India’s way. I’m pretty hopeful that this will be a series wherein you win a couple of Test matches, and if the other side falters, you might just end up winning the series as well,” Sanjay Bangar said on JioHotstar.