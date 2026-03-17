Ex-Cricketer Tips Punjab Kings, Believes Harpreet Brar Can Become PBKS' Secret Weapon In IPL 2026: 'Do Not Play Him Just For Match-Ups'

IPL 2026: With just days left before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar showered praise on all-rounder Harpreet Brar, calling him a “quality player.”

Punjab Kings delivered a stupendous performance in the last edition of the cash-rich league, but it was not enough for them to clinch their maiden title. The Punjab-based franchise reached the final of IPL 2025, where they faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). In the summit clash, Punjab suffered a six-run defeat to Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium on June 3, 2025.

Former Cricketer Showers Praise On Harpreet Brar

While speaking on Star Sports, Sanjay Bangar analyzed the Punjab Kings’ squad for IPL 2026. He said that Yuzvendra Chahal will not be under pressure since he bowls in the middle overs.

Advertisement

He also urged the Punjab Kings management to use Harpreet Brar wisely and ensure he plays in all the games of the tournament. Bangar added that he has “tremendous confidence” in the 30-year-old.

“I do not think there’s pressure on Yuzi as such because he bowls in the middle overs. They have released Glenn Maxwell, who gave them important overs in the powerplay. So who is going to be the powerplay spinner? That’s where I think Harpreet Brar is a quality player. Do not play him just for match-ups because, when I was part of that setup, I had tremendous confidence in his abilities,” Sanjay Bangar said.

Advertisement

He further added that even if the team management fails to include Brar in the Playing XI, they should at least use him as an impact player.

“Whenever he was given the ball for Punjab, he did the job. I have seen it when he was playing against RCB as well. From an RCB point of view, I always rated him very, very highly. Right-hander or left-hander does not really matter for him. So play Harpreet Brar, maybe as an impact player, but play him in every match,” he added.

Harpreet Brar's Numbers In IPL