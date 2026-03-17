Updated 17 March 2026 at 15:06 IST
Injury Woe Strike IPL 2026 As Josh Hazlewood Remains Doubtful For RCB's Opening Fixtures: Report
RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the opening IPL 2026 matches due to injury, with his return expected after April 11, leaving the defending champions without a key bowler early on.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season has encountered a significant setback for its opening fixture, as one of RCB's frontline pacers may be unavailable for the game.
Josh Hazlewood played a key role in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-winning campaign. The Australian fast bowler made waves with his brilliant outing as RCB went on to secure their maiden IPL title victory after defeating the Punjab Kings in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.
However, an injury setback has dampened Josh Hazlewood's comeback in the game.
Josh Hazlewood Doubtful for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Opening Games
According to Code Sports, Cricket Australia is currently monitoring Josh Hazlewood's fitness. The veteran pacer missed out on the entire Ashes 2025-26 season and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 despite being named in the team's provisional squad.
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As setbacks continue putting him in the backseat, it looks like the Australian fast bowler will not be in action for the opening stages of the IPL 2026 season. Hazlewood is expected to be out of action until April 11, at the earliest.
"It’s understood Hazlewood is likely to miss at least the first two matches of the season for the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, of which he is a key pillar. That means the veteran quick won’t play until April 11 at the earliest, by which point it will have been almost five months since his most recent match," the report mentioned.
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The past few months have been riddled with injuries for Josh Hazlewood, who has missed out on some major cricketing action since his last competitive appearance at a Sheffield Shield match-up for New South Wales in November 2025.
RCB To Kick IPL 2026 Season At Chinnaswamy Stadium
The Indian Premier League 2026 season kicks off with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in action. The Rajat Pathdar-led side will commence the highly anticipated season against a team that has been fighting for the title for quite a while.
RCB will face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28, 2026, at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Notably, SRH skipper Pat Cummins is also out of action for a couple of IPL games, and Abhishek Sharma is expected to take charge in his absence.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 15:06 IST