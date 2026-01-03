Ex-CSK Star Shares Words Of Encouragement After Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Omission From India’s ODI Squad Against New Zealand

Ruturaj Gaikwad was surprisingly omitted from the India squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. On January 3, 2026, the 15-member squad was announced by the BCCI, with Ruturaj Gaikwad absent from the squad despite his solid performance in India's last ODI series against South Africa.

Gaikwad featured in all three matches against the Proteas. While he scored just eight runs in the 1st ODI match in Ranchi, he made the most of his opportunity in the 2nd match, where he registered his maiden ODI ton with 105 runs off 83 deliveries.

Following the omission, former CSK star Ravichandran Ashwin took to X to share some words of encouragement for the 28-year-old and urged him to continue working hard.

Ashwin Inspires Ruturaj Gaikwad After ODI Omission

Ruturaj Gaikwad had found his position in the middle order in India's last ODI against South Africa; however, with the return of vice captain Shreyas Iyer, he was excluded from the upcoming series against New Zealand.

While sharing an inspirational message for the right-hand batsman on X, Ashwin wrote, "No matter how you feel. Get up, dress up, pad up, show up and never give up. It can be hard to miss but such is the competition for places in the Indian team. #RuturajGaikwad."

Notably, Gaikwad has played nine ODIs for the national team and has scored 228 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 89.76.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Has Been Impressive In The Vijay Hazare Trophy