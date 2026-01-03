Updated 3 January 2026 at 19:33 IST
Ex-CSK Star Shares Words Of Encouragement After Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Omission From India’s ODI Squad Against New Zealand
Ruturaj Gaikwad has played nine ODIs for India and has scored 228 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 89.76.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Ruturaj Gaikwad was surprisingly omitted from the India squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. On January 3, 2026, the 15-member squad was announced by the BCCI, with Ruturaj Gaikwad absent from the squad despite his solid performance in India's last ODI series against South Africa.
Gaikwad featured in all three matches against the Proteas. While he scored just eight runs in the 1st ODI match in Ranchi, he made the most of his opportunity in the 2nd match, where he registered his maiden ODI ton with 105 runs off 83 deliveries.
Following the omission, former CSK star Ravichandran Ashwin took to X to share some words of encouragement for the 28-year-old and urged him to continue working hard.
ALSO READ- Bangladesh Cricket Board Plans To Petition ICC For T20 World Cup Venue Reconsideration After KKR Release Mustafizur Rahman From IPL Squad: Report
Advertisement
Ashwin Inspires Ruturaj Gaikwad After ODI Omission
Ruturaj Gaikwad had found his position in the middle order in India's last ODI against South Africa; however, with the return of vice captain Shreyas Iyer, he was excluded from the upcoming series against New Zealand.
While sharing an inspirational message for the right-hand batsman on X, Ashwin wrote, "No matter how you feel. Get up, dress up, pad up, show up and never give up. It can be hard to miss but such is the competition for places in the Indian team. #RuturajGaikwad."
Advertisement
Notably, Gaikwad has played nine ODIs for the national team and has scored 228 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 89.76.
Ruturaj Gaikwad Has Been Impressive In The Vijay Hazare Trophy
Gaikwad is currently leading his side, Maharashtra, in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The player has shown excellent form in the tournament with scoring 257 runs in five innings at an average of 64.25 and a strike rate of 120.65. These stats include one century and one fifty, with his most successful outing being against Uttarakhand with 124 runs.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 3 January 2026 at 19:33 IST