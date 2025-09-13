Ex-India Coach Reveals Unique Qualities That Make Hardik Pandya Special: 'Doesn't Believe In Too Much Skill'

Defending champions India made a thumping start to their Asia Cup campaign, having crushed the UAE by nine wickets in Dubai on September 10. The Men In Blue will now take on archrival Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday, September 14.

Abhishek Nayar Lavished Praise On Hardik Pandya

India are tipped as one of the contenders for the Asia Cup title. They defeated Sri Lanka to lift the Asia Cup in 2023, but that edition was played in the 50-over format. Ahead of the T20 World Cup next month, this Asia Cup could be regarded as the dress rehearsal for the mega tournament, which is to be played in India and Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya's role in India's white ball setup has been undeniable. The all-rounder played a pivotal part in the last two ICC tournaments, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. The Mumbai Indians captain has emerged as India's flagbearer in the all-round department, but injury has marred his career at times.

But he has managed to work on his fitness, and former India coach Abhishek Nayar has heaped praises on the player. In an interaction with Sony Sports Network, he insisted Hardik has made it possible through rigorous practice sessions.

“He is actually slightly different. He doesn't believe too much in skill. He practices a lot, but he practices bowling more than batting. However, he pays a lot of attention to his fitness, health, and body. He has a routine, where he does yoga, concentrates on his nutrition, and trains for two to two-and-a-half hours every day.”

Hardik Pandya Could Be In For A Major Role