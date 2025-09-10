Suryakumar Yadav Reveals What Makes Abhishek Sharma Stand Out From Other T20 Openers: 'That Is Unbelievable From Him'

Team India have put up a brilliant performance to thrash the UAE by nine wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday. Kuldeep Yadav shone with the ball while Abhishek Sharma's fiery innnings set up a perfect tone for the defending champions.

Suryakumar Yadav Heaped Praise On Abhishek Sharma

Arshdeep Singh wasn't included as India went ahead with three seamers, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. It proved to be a smooth affair as the UAE couldn't really pose a challenge to the Indian side. Abhishek Sharma looked to be in a hurry as India chased down the target in just 4.3 overs.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, Captain Suryakumar Yadav heaped praises On the Sunrisers Hyderabad star, insisting the youngster has always prioritised the team. “He is a phenomenal batter and that is the reason he is the world number one (batter) right now. He keeps the team first, irrespective of the score, and that is unbelievable from him.”

The 34-year-old also pointed out that a lot of Indian players were in Dubai for the Champions Trophy.

“Clinical performance from the buys. Wanted good energy and attitude in the field and that carried over into the batting. Recently, a lot of boys were here during the Champions Trophy.”

India Thrashed UAE To Start Asia Cup Campaign On A High Note

The UAE failed to mount a serious threat to India's challenge. Kuldeep Yadav ripped through the UAE batting order, taking four wickets, while Shivam Dube added three more. India chased down the required 58 runs in only 4.3 overs, with Abhishek Sharma setting the tone. The Southpaw scored 30 runs in just 16 balls, including two fours and three sixes.