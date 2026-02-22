Ex-India Star Raves Over Ishan Kishan's T20 World Cup Performance Ahead Of Super 8 Clash: ‘He Will Not Spare You'

Ishan Kishan hits a six during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia in New Delhi | Image: AP

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has heaped praise on Ishan Kishan's consistent performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. He believes the opener is currently in the form of his life and has also improved his game.

From putting up an explosive performance in the domestic circuit to finding his way back into the Indian fold, Ishan Kishan has come through an arduous journey. The Indian cricketer has redeemed himself with a star-studded performance for Team India recently.

Irfan Pathan Hails Ishan Kishan After Stellar T20 World Cup Group-Stage Display

Irfan Pathan has applauded Ishan Kishan's stellar form, highlighting his strength on the leg side. He also expressed that Kishan would not spare the bowlers if he got a short ball, as he would smack a pull shot like Rohit Sharma.

The former Indian cricketer added that he is intrigued to see how he would respond to the wide deliveries from the Proteas Men bowling attack.

"Ishan Kishan is in the form of his life. He is playing the leg side really well. He targets square-leg and fine-leg. When bowlers change their plans, he steps out and targets long-on and mid-on as well.

"Every batter has a go-to shot. If you bowl short to Rohit Sharma early, he will pull you and not spare you. Same with Ishan Kishan. If you give him leg-side deliveries at the start, it's trouble. Against South Africa, I want to see what Kishan does when they bowl wide and make him play on the off-side early. Not saying he cannot play there. He has improved a lot, but only after getting set," Irfan Pathan said on JioHotstar.

India To Kick off Super 8 Competition vs South AFrica

In the four matches he has played so far, Ishan Kishan has scored 176 runs at a 2-2/29 strike rate. The Indian opener has smashed two half-centuries, which include a thunderous 77 off 40 deliveries against arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo.

Ishan Kishan is expected to continue as India's de facto opener in the Super 8 fixtures. However, there is still doubt over Abhishek Sharma, who is yet to score a single run in the T20 World Cup.