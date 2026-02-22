India vs South Africa, Head-To-Head: Who Holds The Edge In T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight Clash

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns with Aiden Markram's South Africa in the upcoming Super Eight fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, February 22.

The clash between these two heavyweights is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM IST.

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa Live Streaming

Here's How India, South Africa Reach Super Eight In T20 World Cup 2026

Both India and South Africa remain unbeaten in the tournament so far, but one team’s winning streak will end today at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Advertisement

The defending champions topped Group A with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.500. India played four matches, winning all of them convincingly.

India began their title defence on February 7 with a commanding 29-run victory over the United States of America (USA). They followed it up with a dominant 93-run win against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In their third fixture, India faced arch-rivals Pakistan in Colombo and secured a crushing 61-run win on February 15. The Men in Blue wrapped up their group stage with a 17-run victory over the Netherlands on February 18.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, South Africa topped Group D with eight points and a net run rate of +1.943. The Proteas started their campaign with a 57-run win over Canada. In their second match, they edged past Afghanistan in a thrilling double Super Over on February 11. South Africa then defeated New Zealand by seven wickets on February 14 and closed their group stage with a six-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 18.

India vs South Africa: Head-To-Head Stats

India and South Africa have faced each other 35 times in T20Is. India hold the advantage with 21 wins, while South Africa have won 13, and one match ended with no result.

In T20 World Cup history, the two sides have met seven times, with India winning five and South Africa claiming two victories.