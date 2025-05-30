'Who Is The Captain': Ex-Indian Batter Suresh Raina Gives Massive Statement On Virat Kohli, Claims Rajat Patidar Was Not The One Running The Show Against PBKS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been having a dream run in the Indian Premier League as after a fantastic season they have now reached the finals of the Indian Premier League for the first time since 2016. Royal Challengers Bengaluru after finishing second in the points table played the first qualifier against Punjab Kings. RCB ran through the PBKS batters and cemented their spot in the final. During the match fans witnessed a vintage Virat Kohli as the star batted looked pump and aggressive.

Virat Kohli has been a part of RCB for the past 18 years and is still hunting his first IPL trophy.

Suresh Raina's Big Claim Regarding Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli during the first qualifier between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings could be seen everywhere on the pitch. The star batter was pumped up and celebrating every wicket to the fullest. Virat Kohli was also constantly chirping things to the bowlers as he gave them tips on how to bowl. This has led Suresh Raina to wonder on who really was captaining RCB yesterday.

"This is what happens when you finish in the top two, it has been 18 years for Kohli. He was suggesting the bowlers to bowl a bit fuller after Bhuvi's over. Rajat Patidar has also captained well. I think a brand new IPL winner is loading. He has worked hard for 18 years, and this is the 18th season of the IPL. RCB fans want to see the IPL trophy at the Chinnaswamy. I can’t figure out who is the captain today," said Suresh Raina while speaking to Star Sports.

Will No.18's Eighteenth Year In The IPL Be The One?

Virat Kohli who is famously known for wearing the no. 18 jersey has been playing the Indian Premier League for the past eighteen years. In his long and glorious career, Virat Kohli only has the IPL trophy missing from his cabinet despite playing the finals three times.