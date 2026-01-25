Ex-Indian Spin Ace Makes Eye-Catching Prediction as MS Dhoni Fires Up IPL 2026 Preps: 'He'll Be The Enforcer'

Former Indian spin great R Ashwin predicts that the talismanic MS Dhoni may take up a new role and could move up in the order, unlike last year when he primarily performed in the lower-middle order.

The Chennai Super Kings made a significant splurge during the trade window and the IPL Auction, getting their hands on some elite Indian cricketers and uncapped sensations to reinforce themselves ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Amid utter confusion over MS Dhoni's role for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season, his former IPL teammate has made a notable prediction.

R Ashwin Predicts A New Role For MS Dhoni In IPL 2026

R Ashwin exclaimed his thoughts on MS Dhoni kicking off training for the IPL 2026 season and said that he looks incredibly fit. He added that Dhoni may have taken inspiration from Imran Tahir.

The former spin titan also predicted that Dhoni may not bat at number nine and instead move up to the number three spot and emerge as an enforcer in the power play.

“Dhoni looks set to play as he has already started practising. He’s looking fit. Some said he may not play in the 11, or this might be his last season. But it looks like he got motivated seeing Imran Tahir.

"Looking at him, it doesn’t look like he’ll bat at No.9. He looks like he’ll come out to bat at No.3 in the power play and be the enforcer, the way he has begun practice,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

MS Dhoni Kicks Off Training For IPL 2026

The excitement for the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League has reached an all-time high as MS Dhoni has kicked off his training. The former India captain, who called time on international cricket five years ago, was seen padding up at the training facility of the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi.

Chennai Super Kings finished at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings. The franchise lacked intent, and even MS Dhoni could not help putting up an impactful performance in the competition.