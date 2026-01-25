'Palyer Of The Tournament': Bangladesh Becomes Laughing Stock Once Again After Major Goof-up During BPL Final Presentation Ceremony

On January 23, 2026, the BPL final took place between Rajshahi Warriors and Chattogram Royals at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Rajshahi Warriors clinched the title of the 12th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after defeating Chattogram Royals by 63 runs in a one-sided final.

However, the win of the Rajshahi Warriors was overshadowed by a major goof-up that happened after the match. Following the game, during the presentation ceremony, Chattogram Royals pacer Shoriful Islam, who was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, was called onto the stage to receive his Player of the Tournament trophy and prize money.

It was then that people noticed the major goof-up. While receiving the prize money of 10 Lakh taka, the presentation cheque that was handed to him had 'Palyer of the Tournament' written instead of Player of the Tournament, making them a laughing stock among netizens. Knowing this was one of the main awards of the evening, special caution should have been taken while making the presentation cheque.

Rajshahi Warriors Defeated Chattogram Royals To Lift The BPL Trophy

Tanzid Hasan's century propelled Rajshahi Warriors to seal their first BPL win after they beat Chattogram Royals by 63-runs. It was the Warriors' batting that set the tone for the win, as they set a total of 174-4, which proved far beyond Chattogram Royals' reach.

Rajshahi bowlers then tore through Chattogram's batting line-up as they bowled them all out for 111 runs in 17.5 overs. Notably, Sri Lankan player Binura Fernando led the charge with impressive figures of 4-9.

Scotland To Replace Bangladesh In ICC T20 World Cup

On January 24, 2026, ICC announced that Scotland will be replacing Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 World Cup after the Bangladesh Cricket Board refused to travel to India, citing safety concerns for the players.