Updated 11 November 2025 at 10:46 IST
'They Are Not Going To Do It': Ex-KKR Opening Batsman Rules Out Possibilities Of The Franchise Trading Star All-Rounder Ahead Of IPL 2026
Kolkata Knight Riders finished on the eighth spot in the IPL 2025 points table. The three-time Indian Premier League champions won only five matches out of the 14 that they played last season
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Everything has been going downhill for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), ever since they won their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2024. The three-time champions let go of Shreyas Iyer, Mitchell Starc and Phil Salt ahead of the 2025 edition of the IPL, but the team did not meet the expectations and they underperformed.
With the retention date fast approaching, all the 10 teams are working round the clock to finalize their core group of players and things wouldn't be that different in the KKR camp as well.
Aaron Finch Gives Honest Take On Andre Russell's Future
Just like Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians (MI), Andre Russell is synonymous with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Russell, who has been one of the stalwarts for the franchise has won two titles with the Kolkata-based side. Though age has started to take a significant toll on the all-rounder, but his impact as a player can't be undermined.
Former Australia skipper and Kolkata Knight Riders opener, Aaron Finch feels that the Kolkata Knight Riders can secure an amazing trade for Russell, but they will never let go of the star all-rounder, considering the impact that he can have on the game. Russell, not only is destructive with the bat, he also has a habit of taking crucial wickets whenever the team needs him.
'Contentious one. Fold. But I think that you could get a great trade. But we know that they are not going to do it. They will never release Dre Rus', said Aaron Finch while speaking to Star Sports.
Dissecting Andre Russell's T20 Career
Caribbean stalwart Andre Russell is a proven matchwinner, as far as his credentials as a T20 player is considered. The all-rounder has played 86 T20Is for West Indies and has scored 1122 runs with a strike rate of 163.80. Russell has also taken 61 wickets for his country. Andre Russell has played 139 IPL games and has scored 2651 runs in the cash-rich league.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 11 November 2025 at 10:46 IST