Ex-RCB Director Of Cricket Emerges Favourite To Be Pakistan Cricket's Next Head Coach: Reports

The hunt for Pakistan 's next head coach has continued over the last few months. Following the departure of Jason Gillespie, the Pakistan Cricket Board appointed Aqib Javed as the interim head coach.

PCB Considering Former RCB Director Of Cricket As Pakistan's Next Head Coach

As per reports, Mike Hesson has been approached by the PCB to become their next head coach. As per cricketpakistan, talks have taken place between PCB and the former Director of Cricket of RCB. Hesson also happens to be managing Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League currently. Having guided Islamabad United to the PSL title last season, the former New Zealand cricketer is well-versed with Pakistan cricket.

The report also suggested, Hesson was also contacted last year, but he turned down the offer, citing prior commitments. Alongside Hesson, former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is also under consideration for the job. The legendary spinner had a spell with the PCB as the head coach but the board is believed to be favouring a foreign national for the post.

A Level 3 coaching certification is mandatory for the role, and the submission for the last date stands to be May 4. Hesson led New Zealand to the 2015 ICC ODI World Cup final but lost a superior Australia by seven wickets.

Pakistan's Underwhelming Display Puts Themselves Under Scanner