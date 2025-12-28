Updated 28 December 2025 at 17:28 IST
EXPLAINED: Here's How An 'Unsatisfactory' Rating From The ICC Could Impact MCG After 30 Wickets Tumble Under Five Sessions In 4th Ashes Test
The Melbourne pitch has received severe criticism after the Australia vs England 4th Test match ended in just two days.
The Melbourne Cricket Ground has been the focal point after the 4th Test match between Australia and England finished in just two days. Both Aussie and English fast bowlers enjoyed some spicy seam movement and assistance from the pitch as 20 wickets fell on the opening day.
Josh Tongue was the first to inflict trouble on the Aussie batters with his five -wicket haul as the home side were bundled within a paltry 152 runs in the first innings. The same thing was repeated in the second innings as Michela Neser and Scott Boland helped Australia to take an 42 run lead.
What Will Happen if Melbourne Receives "Unsatisfactory Rating
After England wrapped up their first Test win in almost 15 years on Australian soil, all hell broke loose. Melbourne Cricket Ground is awaiting the ICC's verdict after the match referee submits his report. There have been rumours that the MCG surface might get an “Unsatisfactory” rating, which might have its own shortcomings.
Should this happen, MCG would get a reserve official notice and would also be handed one demerit point. As per the official ICC rule, if a venue accumulates six demerit points within five years, it faces a one‑year ban from hosting international cricket.
Cricket Australia Staring At A Massive Loss
Earlier, the Perth Test was also finished within two days, but it received a “Very Good” rating from ICC. Australia are staring at a huge loss after another quickfire Ashes Test result. Cricket Australia could lose upto a ticket revenue of $3 million, given a record 101,514 crowd attended the Test over two days.
Australia posted a loss of $11.3 million in the 2024-25 financial year, and they were banking on the summer to ramp up their revenue. The last Test match will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 4.
