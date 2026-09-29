Explained: Who Takes Gold If Rain Washes Out Potential India vs Pakistan Asian Games Cricket Final?

A potential gold medal will be at stake when India take on Sri Lanka in the Asian Games cricket semifinal. The weather hasn't been kind to teams and India had an easy path as the semifinal against Afghanistan was washed out due to persistent rain.

India haven't played a match at the Korogi Athletics Park and should rain play a spoilsport, the Men In Blue will qualify for the final due to their superior ICC rankings. The final is scheduled to be held on Saturday, and there is a very high chance of rain on that day. In the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, India was awarded the gold medal after their final against Afghanistan was washed out due to rain.

In the other semifinal, Pakistan will face Bangladesh and should they reach the final, they will be pitted against India. But what will happen if the final between India and Pakistan gets washed out? As per the Asian Games rule, if a single ball is not bowled, both teams will share the gold medal as it stands.

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There is no Reserve Day for the Asian Games gold medal match.

Indian women's cricket team had a dominant Asian Games 2026 and defeated Sri Lanka in the final to defend their Asiad gold medal.

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India Cricket Squad For Asian Games