EXPLAINED| Why CSK Players Are Wearing Black Armbands In IPL 2026 Match Against Mumbai Indians
CSK players are sporting black armbands during their IPL 2026 match against the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians renew their rivalry in an IPL 2026 game on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium. The CSK players donned black armbands in the match to pay a tribute to pacer Mukesh Choudhary's mother who recently passed away after a long battle with illness. CSK are currently 8th in the IPL table, while MI are just one spot above them.
CSK posted a condolence message on their official X handle to pay their respect to Mukesh's mother. “The CSK family mourns the passing of Mukesh Choudhary’s mother. We stand with Mukesh and his family, keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."
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