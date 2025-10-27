FACT CHECK! Did Ajit Agarkar Snub Journalist Asking Him About Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Heroics in Australia in Viral Clip?

India vs Australia: After failing to impress at Perth during the opening ODI, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shut critics with their bat at the SCG. After their heroics at the SCG, a clip has gone viral where chief selector Ajit Agarkar is confronted by journalists asking him for a reaction to Rohit and Kohli's heroics. When confronted with ‘now how will they stop RoKo from playing the 2027 WC’, Agarkar remains calm as he snubs the reporters there by getting inside his car. The question is did this really happen after the SCG game?

In the video, fans can be heard saying, "Agarkar Bhai, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already scored runs, how will you get them out now? How will you stop them from playing in the 2027 World Cup?" Fans further added, “Agarkar is running away, brother, RO-KO shook us up.”

Is the Clip Real?

Doesn't look like it is a recent clip taken just after the series. Instead, if you closely look at the clip - you will spot Agarkar wearing the old India jersey which shows ‘Dream11’, who were the previous sponsors of the team. Also, you can see yellow taxis and blue public buses which are found only in Kolkata. Unfortunately, this clip has gone viral.

For the unversed, Kohli and Rohit would next be seen playing in the blue for the country when South Africa tour India in November. They would feature in a three-match series starting November 30. The first ODI of that series would take place in Ranchi.