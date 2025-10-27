Australia In Crisis After Injury Rules Pat Cummins Out Of Ashes Opener, Two-Time World Cup Winner To Lead Aussies In Perth

Australia have sustained a big blow to their Ashes 2025-26 campaign. The hosts of the five-match Test series will miss the services of their regular Test skipper Pat Cummins, who has been sidelined due to injury. Cummins, as of now, will miss the first Test match that will be played in Perth from November 21, 2025.

After the end of the Australia vs West Indies series, Pat Cummins was diagnosed with a back injury, and despite his best efforts of recovering on time, he will have to be miss the Ashes opener.

Pat Cummins Faces Race Against Time

Courtesy of the back stress injury that he had picked during Australia's tour to West Indies, Pat Cummins was ruled out of the white-ball series against South Africa, New Zealand, and India. As per Cricket Australia, Cummins is progressing pretty well, and he might soon start bowling.

After being ruled out of the Ashes opener, it remains to be seen if he can regain full fitness ahead of the second Test that will be played in Brisbane from December 4, 2025. Prior to the much-anticipated five-match series, Australia Head Coach said that he is optimistic about Pat Cummins' return in the second Test.

"We flagged this a week or so ago that it will take four-plus weeks to get him up and running. We've run out of time unfortunately, but really optimistic and hopeful for the second Test match," said Australia coach Andrew McDonald while speaking about Pat Cummins and his injury.

Steve Smith To Lead Australia