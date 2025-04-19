Fact Check: Did PBKS Owner Preity Zinta Criticise Rishabh Pant For Being a 'Big Name' Lacking in Performances?

Punjab Kings have been in fine form in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League. Ahead of the IPL 2025, they signed 2024 IPL-winning captain Shreyas Iyer and the new team they have built has looked solid.

They are currently sitting second in the IPL table and are among the early favourites to make it to the play-offs.

ALSO READ | Kolkata Knight Riders Hint Towards Big Change In Their Playing XI For Gujarat Titans Game

The other major captaincy option for PBKS as their skipper was Rishabh Pant, but he ended up going to the Lucknow Super Giants for a record fee of Rs. 27 crore.

Pant's Dig at Punjab Kings

However, Pant had angered a significant portion of the PBKS fanbase when he joked that he did not want to get picked by the team in the auction.

And now, a supposed quote that has been attributed to PBKS owner Preity Zinta has gone viral on social media.

Preity Zinta Issues Clarification

But the quote has been called out as being fake by none other than Preity Zinta herself. “I’m so sorry but this is FAKE NEWS,” she said responding to the quote on X (formerly Twitter).