IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders Hint Towards Big Change In Their Playing XI For Gujarat Titans Game | WATCH

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders are in a rough spot in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The defending champions have failed to find their groove, and they haven't been able to crack their perfect playing eleven. KKR lost their previous match to Punjab Kings.

It is the manner of defeat that raises serious questions about the Kolkata Knight Riders and their current form. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will play against the Gujarat Titans next on April 21, 2025.

Kolkata are going horribly wrong this season with their batting, and the match against the Punjab Kings was a perfect example of it. The defending champions had to chase just 112 runs in their previous game against the Punjab Kings, but they surrendered while chasing such a small total. Kolkata have already played seven games in this season, and despite having a good team on paper, the results they've produced are far from satisfactory.

Knight Riders Spark Speculations With Rahmanullah Gurbaz Post

The Kolkata Knight Riders are having a pretty tough time with their Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who hasn't been firing. Quinton de Kock was roped in for INR 3.6 crore by the defending champions, but his form has become a huge concern for them.

Last year, Phil Salt played a huge part in Kolkata Knight Riders winning their third IPL title, but de Kock has failed to replicate what Phil Salt did last year. Prior to the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans game, the defending champions posted a video of Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz going through some wicketkeeping drills. The post is now being looked at as KKR's hint at Quinton de Kock missing out from the next game.

Kolkata To Lock Horns With Gujarat Next

Kolkata Knight Riders, who have lost four games out of their last seven games, will clash with Gujarat Titans in their next IPL 2025 game. Kolkata have a positive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.547, and that is their only saving grace.