'Blunder From The King': Fans React To A Rare Sight Of Virat Kohli Dropping Catch During RR Vs RCB Clash In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are locking horns against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, on Sunday, April 13th, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Fans witnessed a rare sight in the afternoon match when talisman cricketer Virat Kohli dropped a sitter in the first inning of the game.

The incident took place in the final ball of the 17th over, when RR's Dhruv Jurel was facing RCB spinner Suyash Sharma. The Bengaluru bowler threw a full delivery. Jurel went forward and lofted the ball towards the long-off, where Kohli was standing. The ball landed straight on Kohli's palms, but he failed to grip it properly. After the incident, Suyash looked distressed, as Jurel would have been a big wicket for the Royal Challengers.

After Kohli missed the catch, Dhruv Jurel went on to score 35 runs from 23 balls at a strike rate of 152.17. He stayed unbeaten on the and hammered 2 fours and 2 sixes in the first inning.

In the first inning between Rajasthan and Bengaluru witnessed seven misfields and two dropped catches.

After Kohli dropped the catch, netizens reacted to the incident on social media.

Here Are A Few Reactions

Recapping The First Inning Of The Match

RCB won the toss and decided to bowl against RR on April 13th, Sunday.

The hosts had an average start to the game. Yashasvi Jaiswal (75) and Sanju Samson (15) cemented a opening partnership of 49 runs. Jaiswal was the highest run scorer for the franchise in the game. He slammed 10 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 159.57. Apart from the young opener, Dhruv Jurel's (35*) knock helped RR to put 173/4 on the scoreboard in the first inning.

Josh Hazlewood led the RCB bowling attack, he bagged one wicket and gifted 26 runs in his three-over spell.