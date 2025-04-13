'SRH Risen Like A Phoenix': Ex-CSK Star Decodes Abhishek Sharma-Travis Head's 171-Run Opening Stand Against Punjab Kings

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) sealed a comfortable eight-wicket triumph over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 12th.

At first, Sunrisers Hyderabad displayed a sloppy performance in the first inning. The Sunrisers' bowling attack restricted Punjab to 245/6. It was Shreyas Iyer's fiery 82-run knock that helped the Kings reach the massive total. SRH bowler showcased a poor performance, gifting 75 runs in his four-over spell.

However, during the run chase, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's 171-run opening stand gave a kickstart to the Sunrisers in the game and made it easier for them to win the match.

Abhishek Sharma also received the 'Player of the Match' title following his 141-run knock from 55 balls. The youngster hammered 14 fours and 10 sixes during his time on the crease.

‘It Was A Beautiful, Measured Partnership’: Matthew Hayden

While speaking on JioHotstar, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star player Matthew Hayden said that it was a ‘measured’ partnership from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. He highlighted how Abhishek was taking on the spinners, and Head was facing the fast bowlers.

“It was a beautiful, measured partnership. Travis Head spoke in the post-match interview about how they operated in slightly different modes—Abhishek was set to take on the spinners, while Head took on the pace attack and allowed himself some time. You don’t often hear that in T20 cricket, especially during a massive run chase, where even a ball or two can create pressure. But this was a great partnership. And looking at those numbers, it’s remarkable how the franchise, who seemed down just three hours ago, has risen like a phoenix tonight,” Hayden said on JioHotstar.

SRH Hold Eighth Place On IPL 2025 Standings