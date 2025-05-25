Fans Vent Anger At MS Dhoni For Delaying IPL Retirement Decision: 'Thala Hints For IPL 2026'

Updated May 25th 2025, 23:33 IST
MS Dhoni hasn't answered the most debatable question: when will he retire from IPL? Most of the fans assumed this was going to be the CSK stalwart's last season, but the 43-year-old didn't take a substantial call on his retirement from the IPL.
Dhoni was handed the mantle after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the season with an elbow injury. But under his leadership, CSK's fortunes didn't change, and they have now finished IPL 2025 in the bottom of the table. CSK managed to grind up a consolation win over Gujarat Titans in their last match but a section of the fans have now provided an adverse reaction to Dhoni's retirement call. As quoted by Cricbuzz he said after the match, "It depends, you know. Again, I would say the same thing. I have 4-5 months to decide. There is no hurry to decide.
"Every year, it's 15% more effort. To keep the body fit. Not to forget this is top level cricket. It's professional cricket. You have to be at your best. “So [I] have enough time and go back to Ranchi. I haven't been home for a long time...enjoy a few bike rides... [take a] couple of months then decide.”
Dhoni was retained for a mere 4 crore as an uncapped player but he hasn't been at his best. It remains to be seen whether he comes back for the next season, as he also doesn't play any competitive matches in between the IPL seasons.
Coming to the match, CSK scored an impressive 230 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, thanks to half-centuries from Devon Conway and Dewald Brevis. The GT bowlers appeared helpless, and Brevis was particularly ruthless, scoring 57 off 23 balls. Sai Sudharsan demonstrated once again why the selectors trusted him by giving him a place on the upcoming England test series. The left-handed batter continued to be GT's leading scorer with 41 runs, while the rest of the lineup fell short of expectations.
