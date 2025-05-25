IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Rues Missed Chances After Crushing CSK Defeat: 'Would Be A Hard Pill To Swallow'

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill failed to get it going when his team needed him the most. After being named as the Test captain, all eyes were on him. But the 26-year-old could only manage 13 runs as GT lost to Chennai Super Kings in a must-win tie.

Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Opens Up After CSK Defeat

Gill has been consistent throughout the season, scoring runs regularly and is currently in second place in the run scoring list with 649 runs in 14 matches. Gujarat are currently topping the table, but with all the other 3 top-two contenders, Mumbai Indians, RCB and Punjab Kings having another match, GT are no longer in control of its own fate.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he reflected on the result after the game. "The game pretty much went away from us in the powerplay. We never really came back in the game; 230 is a big target. Teams that are already eliminated don't have anything to lose. We were not able to stay calm under pressure. It's very important to control runs in the middle overs. If you don't pick wickets, it's always going to be difficult and challenging. This one would be a hard pill to swallow for us. But on the bright side, we have two or three important games for us. Fortunately for me, going back to my hometown."

Sai Sudharsan Lived Up To The Hype Once Again