'Feeling Good': India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Gives Fitness Update Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 | WATCH VIDEO

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav would be leading the Indian team in the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. Yadav, who was recovering from an injury via rehab, has finally provided an update on his fitness. And that is going to bring a cheer among fans. Claiming that he is feeling good right now, Suryakumar revealed that it got diagnosed close to the end of IPL.

“I’m feeling good right now. It’s been five to six weeks. A good process, good routines for the last six weeks and fingers crossed, feeling really well,” SKY said in a video posted by the BCCI on Tuesday.

“It actually got diagnosed close to the end of IPL. I felt it because I had the similar kind of injury last year as well and that’s how I got to know. So a few checklists were there," he added.

"I tried those things and then I realised that it’s time to go and do a small MRI. When I did it, it was very clear in that. I did it post-IPL, went to Germany. It went really well how it went last year and I knew how the recovery is going to be step by step. So we took one week at a time, and we are here and I’m feeling good”," he concluded.