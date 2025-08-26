Rohit Sharma's Heartwarming Gesture on Meeting Fan Girl Who Painted His Portrait; Pics go Viral

After Rohit Sharma hung up his boots in the Test format, there has been a lot of speculation around his ODI future. While it seems to be lacking clarity, Rohit will in all probability next play in the limited series in Australia. Rohit, who is very popular in India, was spotted receiving his own portrait from a fan girl. Rohit seemed to be impressed with the painting and hence gave the fan an autograph and obliged a selfie as well.

Humble Rohit Aces Hearts

The moment between the fan and Rohit once again showed how humble and grounded he is as a person. Without a doubt, fans are expecting a comeback from Rohit. For the unversed, he has already retired from Tests and T20Is. He has arguably been one of the finest batters of the generation in white-ball cricket. He hasn’t played any competitive cricket since the end of the Mumbai Indians’ campaign during IPL 2025 in late May. In the IPL, He made 418 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 149.28 for the Mumbai Indians.

Will he Play 2027 ODI WC?

There are massive speculations over he will play the next ODI WC in 2027 or not. Multiple reports claim that he may not play for India anymore after the Australian tour. As per reports, the BCCI will discuss Rohit's ODI future and the roadmap ahead for India after the Asia Cup 2025.