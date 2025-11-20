Female Nurse? Team India's New Travel Jersey Hilariously Trolled Ahead of 2nd Test in Guwahati

Ind vs SA: The Indian team traveled from Kolkata to Guwahati on Wednesday and the topic of discussion surprisingly became their new travel jersey. It seemed like the colour of the jersey is light blue. It is a new jersey and this change has happened after Apollo has taken over as the primary sponsor of the team. The India team will play the second and the final Test against South Africa in Guwahati and the game starts from November 22. It promises to be a mouthwatering clash as the Indian side are already trailing 0-1 in the two-match series against the reigning world champions.

But yes, their new travel jersey has diverted all the attention from the game that comes up. Here is how fans are reacting.

Female Nurse?

Spotlight on Gill

Meanwhile, all the spotlight will be on injured Indian captain Shubman Gill whether he will recover in time to play the Test or not. He is a very important member of the squad and hence his recovery is essential to India's chances in the game in Guwahati. South Africa, on the other hand, would be brimming with confidence after the emphatic win at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Interesting to see the combination India opt for in the game. Also, if Gill does not play - who replaces him?