WATCH | Sanju Samson Officially Assigned Jersey Number By Chennai Super Kings Following Major IPL Trade

Sanju Samson is feeling at home following the blockbuster trade, which had the Indian wicketkeeper-batter move to the Chennai Super Kings. The five-time IPL champions traded off Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to get Samson's services.

After being the face of the Rajasthan Royals for several seasons, Sanju Samson will now wear the iconic yellow jersey, which has developed an illustrious history over the years. The wicketkeeper-batter for India's jersey number has also been unveiled.

CSK Unveil Sanju Samson's Jersey Number Following Mega Trade

The IPL trade headlines were flooded with rumours that a Sanju Samson trade is in the works. While speculations were on a rampant rise, it was eventually confirmed that Sanju Samson is officially heading to the Chennai Super Kings.

In a video shared by CSK on social media, Sanju Samson received his official jersey number for the IPL 2026 season with the franchise. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter will continue to wear the number 11 on his back.

Ever since he joined the Rajasthan Royals in 2013, Sanju Samson has become a key player and put up a standout performance for the franchise. He even led RR to a final in 2022, where they emerged as the runner-ups.

Sanju Samson Explains He Feels Like A Champion

Sanju Samson's exit marked the end of an era at the Rajasthan Royals. But it will be the dawn of a new beginning for the wicketkeeper-batter. Samson is already feeling at home as he expresses his thoughts on wearing the yellow jersey.

"I have been waiting for this day, and I am very fortunate that I am going to wear the yellow jersey. As I said, I am always in my dark colours like black, blue, brown. But Yellow, definitely, I think is a great feeling to wear that jersey, I think. Never thought about it.

"I felt very positive, and I felt very happy. I felt very different. A different energy wearing that jersey. I felt like a champion," Sanju Samson said in the video shared by the Chennai Super Kings on 'X' (Formerly Twitter).