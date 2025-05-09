'Finish The IPL in The UK...' - Michael Vaughan Makes Unique Suggestion After Indian Premier League Halted For One Week

After the IPL 2025 match between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals was suddenly called off midway on Thursday (May 8), there were plenty of question marks over whether or not the tournament would continue to go ahead as planned.

The news was made official a day later as the Indian Premier League was put on hold for at least a week, with a call on the remaining matches set to be taken in due course.

But that has not stopped suggestions from certain people on what it is that should be done for the tournament.

Vaughan's Bizarre Suggestion

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called for the tournament to be completed in the UK.

The reason for this? India have a Test series coming up in June, and it would make it easier for Indian players to just stay back.

"I wonder if it’s possible to finish the IPL in the UK .. We have all the venues and the Indian players can then stay on for the Test series .. Just a thought," he said on X (formerly Twitter).

Uncertainty Over IPL 2025

As of now, no official decision has been made about the resumption of the tournament.