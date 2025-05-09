'Our Warriors Are Standing Tall': ODI Captain Rohit Sharma Breaks His Silence On Growing India-Pakistan Tensions Following Operation Sindoor

On the 22nd of April, tragedy struck India when Pakistan based terrorists entered into India and killed 26 civilians in the Pahalgam region of Kashmir. Following the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam, India vowed to retaliate against Pakistan and did just that with Operation Sindoor. In the early hours of 7th May 2025, the Indian Armed Forces conducted air strikes on nine terrorist bases across Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and killed more than 100 terrorists in the process.

Following the airstrikes by India, there is growing tension between both countries with attacks taking place from both nations.

Rohit Sharma Breaks Silence On India-Pakistan Tensions

As the Indian Armed Forces continue to hammer Pakistan, Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma took to social media platform X to share a message for the people of the country and the armed forces. In the tweet he emphasised on how proud everyone was of the Indian Armed Forces and called them the nation's pride.

“With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride. It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone,” wrote Rohit Sharma on social media platform X.

IPL Suspended Indefinitely Amidst Growing IND-PAK Tensions

The Indian Premier League amidst the growing tensions and war like situation between India and Pakistan. The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals which was being played in Dharamshala was also suspended on 8th May 2025 as there was a fear of attack from the Pakistani forces.