Shahid Afridi looks on during the ICC World Twenty20 Super 8 cricket match against Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo | Image: ANI Photo

In the aftermath of the Pehelgam terror attack, the Government of India has blocked Shahid Afridi's YouTube channel in India, as per reports. Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali’s YouTube channels were also blocked.

However, the official confirmation from the Ministry Of Home Affairs is still awaited. But his channel is not accessible in India currently. Here is a snapshot.

The Indian Government has launched a massive crackdown on YouTube channels spewing false narratives and targeting the Indian Armed Forces. A number of Pakistani YouTube channels with the likes of Geo News, ARY News, Samaa TV and Shahid Afridi, became the latest to enter the list.

The decision was taken on the back of a terror attack at Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed recently. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan also hit back at Afridi following his degrading comments. Dhawan posted on X, "Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao @SAfridiOfficial. Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind!"