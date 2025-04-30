IPL 2025: Glenn Maxwell Ruled Out Of IPL 2025? Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Shares Concerning Update

Punjab Kings have emerged as one of the title contenders this season. Under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, PBKS have fared well in IPL 2025 and are currently in the 5th place in the IPL table.

Ricky Ponting's team suffered a major setback as Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the IPL 2025. The Australian allrounder wasn't named in the starting lineup and captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed at the toss the player fractured his finger.

“Very sad to miss out Glenn Maxwell, who has a fractured finger. We haven't decided on the replacement so far. Yeah, we are probably sticking to our last playing XI. Not sure what the changes are. But the majority of the players are there.”

Punjab can bring in a replacement, and it remains to be seen how soon they can make the changes. Maxwell was bought for a whopping 4.2 crore at the auction but hasn't done justice to his price tag. Apart from taking 4 wickets, he has just scored 48 runs in 7 matches.

Coming to the match, Punjab decided to bowl first after winning the toss. They are currently on 11 points and a win could further enhance their playoff hopes. Their last match against KKR was washed out and they would be very eager to secure a win to boost their chances.